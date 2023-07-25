Tonight's Love Island spoilers as awards show causes major drama

Love Island continues tonight with a special awards ceremony for the Islanders.

In tonight’s show, Ella B receives a text which reads: “Islanders. It’s time to get ready as tonight there will be an award ceremony that’s all about you. The Grafties. The winner of each category has been chosen by the public #TheNomineesAre #RollTheTapes”.

Each category has three nominees and the winners as chosen by viewers are revealed to the Islanders.

Love Island: SR10: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mitch ©ITV Plc

The Islanders get ready for the ceremony and head into the garden, where they will watch clips of each nominee before the winners are announced. As the evening progresses, emotions run high as certain clips bring to light conversations and situations that some Islanders were not aware of.

In the category of “Flirtiest Performance,” Abi, Scott and Ella B are nominated, causing a stir among them. The “It’s Giving Plot Twist” category features Jess, Mitch and Zach as nominees, leaving everyone intrigued.

Things take a dramatic turn when the “Most Snakey Sitch” category showcases Lochan discussing Abi and Scott’s connection, leading Tyrique to question his loyalty. Tensions rise as Tyrique accuses Lochan of sharing sensitive information with his partner, causing a divide among the Islanders.

In the category of “WTF? Moment,” Molly, Sammy and Jess become the center of attention as their clips are played, bringing about surprises and revelations.

The “Best Head to Head” category features Whitney, Ella and Mitch, adding another layer of complexity to the dynamics within the villa.

Lastly, the “Mad Moves” category highlights Zach, Tyrique and Mitch, with clips revealing crucial moments of their time in the villa.

Love Island: SR10: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella and Tyrique ©ITV Plc

The Grafties have left the Islanders with a front-row seat to an array of conversations and interactions, causing some to question their connections and friendships. Emotions are running high as the Islanders eagerly await to see who the public has deemed worthy of each award.

The aftermath of The Grafties promises to be a pivotal moment in the Love Island journey, leaving lasting impacts on the relationships within the villa.

Love Island airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.