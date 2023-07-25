Bake Off: The Professionals applications: How to apply to be on the Channel 4 show

Here’s how to apply to be a contestant on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals

Co-hosted by Ellie Taylor and Liam Charles, the show is a spin-off from The Great British Bake Off.

Top patisserie experts Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are judges as top teams of pastry chefs compete against one another.

A ninth series is now its on way with applications open now.

Bake Off: The Professionals applications

Producers say: “If you are a pastry chef, chocolatier or pâtissier by trade, and you want to test your skills against the very best in the business, please apply now.”

Bake Off the professionals are made up of teams of two: One senior/head chef who will act as the Team Captain and a Team Mate who can be at any other professional level (e.g. sous, chef de partie, commis).

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on 23:59PM on Friday, 15 September 2023.

The new series will air on Channel 4.

How does Bake Off: The Professionals work?

The series typically sees twelve teams begin, split in two groups of six who compete in heats.

In each episode, the teams are set two challenges by the judges before one team is eliminated.

The top six teams from the two heats will then go head to head to compete for a place in the quarter-final ahead of the semi-final and then the final where the remaining three teams will compete for victory.

Bake Off: The Professionals currently airs at 8PM on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes online via the Channel 4 website.

The show first aired in 2016 on BBC Two before switching to its current home in 2018 alongside the main show.

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later in 2023 with what will be its twelfth series.