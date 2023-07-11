Love Island star Zara McDermott 'set to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing'

Zara McDermott hosts Love in the Flesh for the BBC. Credit: BBC/Ten66

Zara McDermott is reportedly the latest name to have signed up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The media personality rose to fame on Love Island but more recently has been hosting shows on BBC Three.

As well as fronting documentaries, Zara helmed dating series Love in the Flesh for the channel. She also competed on The X Factor: Celebrity and appeared in Made In Chelsea alongside boyfriend Sam Thompson.

Now rumour has it she could be set for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom – the first ever Love Island contestant to sign up for the show.

A source shared with the Daily Mail newspaper: “She’s absolutely loved the experience of documentary making and is over the moon to further her relationship with the BBC by signing up to Strictly.

“It is a dream come true for her and becoming the first former Love Island star to do so is the icing on the cake.”

So far no names have been officially announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line up.

More names rumoured for the cast currently include media personality Steph McGovern, star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, soap star Adam Thomas and chef & TV presenter Gino D’Acampo.

More rumoured celebs for the show are actor Bobby Brazier, TV personality Angela Scanlon, Wheelchair basketball player and TV host Ade Adepitan and 80s music icon Shakin Stevens.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly starts in the autumn on BBC One. A start date is to be confirmed but the show typically launches in the spring.

On spin-off It Takes Two, Janette Manrara will host with Fleur East who joins the show after Rylan stepped down.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse will return as judges for the 2023 season with the line up of professionals also recently announced.