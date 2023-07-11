Love Island: SR10: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady, Catherine, Jess, Whitney, Abi, Molly, Amber, Ella and Leah gather for the recoupling. ©ITV Plc

There’s a shock recoupling on Love Island 2023 tonight and the boys have all the power.

This evening’s episode sees life in the villa interrupted by an unexpected text message which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the firepit immediately.”

A follow up message reads: “Islanders, it’s time to recouple. The boys will now pick which girls they want to recouple with.”

In the first recoupling since Casa Amor and Movie Night, who will couple up with who?

Love Island: SR10: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique and Ella chat ©ITV Plc

During the speeches one boy shocks a girl with a heartwarming revelation as he says: “I genuinely feel like there is a future with this girl.”

Another boy announces that he would like to be exclusive with the girl he chooses to couple up with.

Which girl is last to be picked and the last to leave the firepit?

Elsewhere tonight, Mitch has a question for Scott as he asks: “What’s your game plan tonight, Scott?”

Scott replies: “I’m going to have a chat with you mate.”

He shares: “I had a chat with Abi earlier today, you know how things change very, very quickly in here…I’ve got to explore every possibility in here at the moment… I’ve put a few cards on the table saying I’m open to getting to know you and do you feel the same way and she said she’s open… I just wanted to pull you before I start doing anything.”

Following their conversation, Scott and Abi chat on the day beds as Mitch and the rest of the boys look on.

Love Island: SR10: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott and Mitchel chat.

Ouzy asks Mitch: “Do you think there’s a chance though?” as Mitch replies: “No”

However Sammy tells Mitch: “That’s not what I heard…”

Also this evening, the Islanders take part in new couples challenge, ‘Life’s A Beach’.

The challenge requires each couple to take part in three rounds, the first is themed around throwing shade on their opponents as they reveal their true feelings towards the couple of their choice whilst presenting them with an umbrella.

Scott isn’t best pleased with the comments made in the challenge as he says: “I’ve been called a game player the whole time I’ve been in the Villa. Now it’s coming out again…”

Whitney tells him: “Maybe there’s some truth to it…”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.