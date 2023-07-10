Tonight's Love Island spoilers as Jess confronts Sammy after Movie Night

Love Island: SR10: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy and Jess chat. ©ITV Plc

Jess has a one-to-one with Sammy on Love Island 2023 tonight.

Having made her feelings for Sammy clear, Jess is unable to move on from what was aired during Movie Night in Sunday’s episode.

As they catch up the next day in this evening’s show, Jess tells Sammy: “I’ve been nothing but good to you this whole time and every other day I feel this emotion, I’m so fed up with feeling like this.”

Sammy says: “I’m not going to keep going around in circles, I’m done with going around in circles Jess.”

Jess tells Sammy: “Yeah because you don’t like to hear the truth.”

Is this make or break for Jess and Sammy?

Elsewhere in this evening’s episode, the boys confront Mitch after another clip that aired during Movie Night.

Tyrique tells the guys: “The most disappointing thing really for me was seeing Mitch, to be honest lads, I think it’s absolutely bottom of the barrel behaviour.”

Sammy adds: “It’s not really acceptable” and Montel agrees: “Guys are normally more loyal to their boys.”

The group later speak to Mitch, who claims the clip they watched was taken out of context, with Zach asking: “How are you feeling snake boy?”

Meanwhile Montel makes a bid to win back Leah with a Romeo and Juliet style declaration.

With help from Zach and Sammy, Montel heads up to the terrace to make a passionate speech about his feelings for Leah who watches on from the firepit below.

Love Island: SR10: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mitchel, Trique, Ella, Scott, Jess, Lochan, Catherine, Molly, Elon, Amber, Abi, Kady, Oczy and Zachariah listen to Montel.

Also tonight, it appears there might be trouble in paradise as one of the boys makes an unexpected beeline for another girl.

Pulling her for a chat in front of her partner, sparks seem to fly between the two Islanders.

Is another love triangle about to form?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.