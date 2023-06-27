Two islanders have been dumped from the Love Island 2023 villa in tonight’s results.

Fresh from Kady’s surprise arrival and Molly’s shock eviction, the public were invited to vote for their favourite boy and favourite girl this week.

This evening in the villa a text arrived, telling the Islanders to gather at the firepit.

A follow up message read: “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and their favourite boy. The girl and boy with the fewest votes will be dumped immediately.”

A further text then announced that the girl with the fewest votes and dumped from the Island was Mal Nichol.

One final text then revealed that the boy with the fewest votes and dumped from the Island was Mehdi Edno.

The pair had their chance to say goodbyes to their fellow Islanders before leaving the villa for good.

Elsewhere tonight, the Islanders took part in a kissing competition challenge.

The boys were blindfolded wearing noise cancelling headphones before each girl then took it in turns to kiss the boys one-by-one, receiving a score out of ten.

Meanwhile, following Tyrique deciding to be closed off with Ella and Zachariah missing out on a kiss from Kady, the boys decided that the best way to a girl’s heart is through food as they cooked up a breakfast for their partners.

However there was an awkward moment when Kady mistakenly called Zachariah Scott, the name of her partner from series 2.

Also tonight, after days of pondering her relationship with Mitchel, Jess decided to pull Sammy for a chat.

He told her: “I’m in a position where I’m not ready to be closed off. The thing between me and you, we didn’t shut the door. Everyone else shut it for us and we didn’t have a say in it.”

Jess shared: “I do genuinely feel like something is there but if you want to close that down, I understand that.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.