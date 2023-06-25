Molly Marsh has spoken out after her shock dumping from Love Island.

Friday’s episode saw former series 2 Islander Kady McDermott made a dramatic return to the Villa.

After surprising the boys while the girls were away on a spa day, in the evening a shock text arrived asking her to recouple with a boy leaving their current partner single.

Kady picked Zachariah leaving Molly single. A surprise text then shocked the Islanders: “Molly you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the Island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly receives a text. ©ITV Plc

Discussing her shock departure this weekend, Molly said: “I didn’t expect Kady to have such a big decision to make so soon. But, in her defence, she had to do what she needed to do. And if I was in her position, I would have also chosen Zach because to me he is the best looking person in there, he is the guy that gives off the best energy. She chose the right person.

“I don’t have anything against her, she did what she had to do. She’s gone with her gut, so she couldn’t have done anything differently.”

Molly said her exit took the whole villa by surprise.

“When I got the text to find out that I’d be dumped from the Island everyone around the fire pit was so shocked. No-one expected it,” she shared. “My eyes went straight to the word ‘bags’ on the text and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m going.’ I saw Zach’s face drop. And seeing Kady and Zach standing in front of me together, my heart dropped.

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady and Zachariah react. ©ITV Plc

“I just didn’t want to see it but I understood it needed to happen and I trust in the timing of the universe and everything happening for a reason. So I knew it was clearly my time to go and if something good will come from me and Zach then it still will. If he finds something with Kady then that’s that.

“But everything happens for a reason, I don’t regret anything. But I hope something will come of it on the outside, because I’ll definitely wait for him. I want to see him when he comes out and I want to carry on where we left off, because I think there’s still unfinished conversations and more to get to know about each other.”

And Molly confessed part of her thought that Zach would leave with her: “I thought, ‘Let’s go and we can carry this on.’ But it’s his journey as well and he probably needs to keep himself a little bit open and see if there is something there.

“Me and Zach had said to each other we can’t be fully closed off yet and it will take time to get there. But it was heading to that, we were quite close to being that. I wonder now if he maybe regrets saying he was still open. Maybe he was wishing he’d said, ‘I am closed off’ and it would have been different. I would have loved him to have come back with me and come home.

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly and Zachariah react. ©ITV Plc

“But I understand he needs to stay and see what’s right and hopefully we carry on at home when he does leave.”

She added: “I wish I’d spoken to Zach to say, ‘I’ll be waiting. I really want this to carry on.’ But no words could come out of my mouth. I was so speechless!”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.