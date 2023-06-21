Cooking With The Stars. Pictured: Emma Willis and Tom Allen. ©ITV Plc

Cooking With The Stars is back for 2023 with a start date and line up now confirmed.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, the cookery competition sees eight celebrities face off against one another in the kitchen.

Each of the famous faces is paired with an accomplished chef to help mentor and teach them throughout the series.

Cooking With The Stars on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Logo. ©South Shore

At the end of each episode one celeb is sent home leaving just one winner left standing at the end of the contest.

Cooking With The Stars new series start date

The new series of Cooking With The Stars begins on ITV1 on Thursday, 4 July at 9PM.

The series has six episodes which will air weekly.

You can also watch episodes online via the ITVX website.

Alongside the current series, the past two series are available on catch up.

The celebs taking part in the new series include actor Jason Watkins, boxing legend Chris Eubank, actress Joanna Page and Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon.

Joining them are singer and television personality Peter Andre, Busted’s Matt Willis, Steps’ Claire Richards and Love Island star Indiyah Polack.

Meanwhile the professional celebs taking part in the latest series are British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, chef director Jack Stein, Michelin Starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Scottish chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE, Michelin Starred executive chef Michael Caines MBE, restauranter and cookery author Shelina Permalloo, chef & restaurateur April Jackson and award-winning chef Ellis Barrie.

The pros will mentor their celebrities as they compete to produce the best dish in a series of cooking battles.

The bottom two ranked celebs will have to compete to stay in the competition in the Cook Off where they’ll have to create a dish alone, with no help from their mentors.

A blind taste test will determine the winner, with the professional chefs acting as judges – meaning a celeb could be sent home by their very own mentor.

Cooking With The Stars airs on ITV1 and ITVX.