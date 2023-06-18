Love Island spoiler! Surprise daytime recoupling shocks the Islanders

Love Island: SR10: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a recoupling ©ITV Plc

There’s a brand new recoupling on Love Island 2023 tonight that shocks the Islanders.

This evening’s episode continues with the aftermath of Friday night where André and Charlotte have been dumped from the Villa.

A tearful Catherine says of André: “[He’s] just gone… Like within the blink of an eye. I never thought it would be André going.” She adds: “It’s just hard. It’s abruptly ended.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Charlotte and André leave the villa. ©ITV Plc

Leaving the Villa Charlotte says: “It’s been short but sweet and I’ve appreciated every single one of you.”

André adds: “It doesn’t feel best to be dumped from the Villa tonight, however I’ve enjoyed the experience. Something I never thought I’d do and yeah, man, it’s been amazing.”

Meanwhile, Zach is relieved he was saved from being dumped and can continue to get to know Molly.

He tells her: “Got to make sure the time we have is used properly.. This is my biggest eye opener to it. I was honestly just thinking about you.”

Zach adds: “There’s something so different about you, Molly.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly during the recoupling. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, Sammy tells Jess that finding himself voted into the bottom three boys and therefore at risk of going home has given him “clarity”.

Later, Whitney is enjoying the sunshine by the pool and asks Mehdi for some help with putting suncream on her back.

Mehdi takes the chance to massage her, while the others look on. Mehdi jokes to Whitney: “It’s the first time I’ve seen you quiet!”

Later, Ella and Scott speak at the fire pit, which gives Tyrique some food for thought.

When Ella joins him, Sammy, Jess and Mitch after they agree to speak freely and have ‘honest hour’. During this Tyrique admits to Ella: “I think you’re chatting to Scott to wind me up and it’s tit for tat, but it’s fair enough.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy during the recoupling. ©ITV Plc

Then, during the middle of the day, Ella receives a shock text asking the Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

In an unexpected twist, they are told there will be a daytime recoupling and it’s the boys’ turn to choose.

With a decision needing to be made, Sammy must now decide which girl he actually wants to couple up with…

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.