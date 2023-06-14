A brand new bombshell is entering the Love Island villa, meet newbie Scott Van Der Sluis!

Tonight’s latest episode of Love Island began with an elimination following the fallout of yesterday’s latest recoupling.

Ruchee Gurung and Ella Thomas were left single and it was up to the other Islanders to decide which of the pair to save.

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott van-der-Sluis. ©ITV Plc

Ella was given a reprieve by her fellow Islanders leaving Ruchee heading home.

But as she left brand new bombshell Scott Van Der Sluis made his entrance.

The 22-year-old is a footballer from North Wales, Connah’s Quay. You can find him on Instagram under the username @scottvds17.

He says on entering the Love Island villa: “Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change up in life.

“I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks! ”

Describing himself as “Tall, dark, handsome”, the goalkeeper warns: “Don’t make eye contact with me, because you may fall in love.”

He continues: “I’ve been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year.

“I’ve been single for 3 and a half years so it’s been a while so I’m ready and open to anything!”

And asked about what gives him the ‘ick’, Scott said: “Someone who gets too clingy too quickly. I don’t like too many calls and too many texts. I’m not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a dress on a night out either or waking up with someone and seeing patchy fake tan in the morning.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.