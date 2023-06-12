Love Island spoilers! Jess confronts Molly while two new bombshells arrive

There’s tension in the Love Island villa tonight and Jess wants words with Molly.

Following last night’s banker-themed challenge, Mitchel, Jess and Catherine watch on as Molly talks to Zachariah.

Jess says of Molly: “I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her. Mitch, you deserve better than that, she’s mugging you off in broad daylight.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jess. ©ITV Plc

Referring to the kiss in the challenge between Zach and Molly, Jess adds: “She was secretly buzzing at that kiss, I know she was. I really wanna say something…”

Catherine suggests: “Maybe you should.”

Seeing Zachariah and Molly cooking in the kitchen, Jess takes her chance to speak to Molly and air her feelings.

But what will she have to say, and how will Molly react?

Later, Zachariah tries to approach Mitchel and tensions in the Villa start to rise as both boys have something to say about the situation.

Elsewhere, Tyrique sits down with Ella as he wants to tell her what’s on his mind.

He starts by saying: “I love the pace we’re going at, there’s nothing more I could ask from you. My whole life I’ve never been a one woman man ever, it’s new feelings to me so it’s scary, I’m scared.”

He then adds: “Basically, I’m letting you know that I feel like I need someone to come in…”

With Tyrique’s feelings out in the open, how will Ella take the news?

Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor ©ITV Plc

The next day, Sammy receives a text announcing the arrival of two new girls, who’ve been making some decisions.

Sammy reads out the text: “Boys, tonight two new girls will enter the Villa. They have chosen three boys they want to date. Each girl has chosen one boy to prepare a starter, one to prepare the main course and one to prepare dessert. #DishyDates #WhatsOnTheMenYou”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.