The first Islander has been dumped from Love Island 2023 this summer in tonight’s results.

Friday night saw a dramatic end to the first week for the cast, who have already been joined by a trio of bombshells since launch on Monday.

Tonight, Mitchel got a text which read: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling.



“The girls will each choose which boy they want to recouple with. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately. #LeaveItToTheLadies #BroBye”

Love Island recoupling results!

Ella Thomas was first up and coupled up with Tyrique Hyde.

Second to choose was Ruchee Gurung who coupled up with André Furtado.

Next, Catherine Agbaje chose to couple up with Zachariah Noble.

Molly Marsh chose to couple up with Mitchel Taylor.

It was Jess Harding’s turn next, choosing to couple up with Sammy Root.

Finally, bombshell Whitney Adebayo chose to couple up with Mehdi Edno.

Therefore George Fensom was left single and was eliminated from the villa.

“Bring it in guys,” he reacted as he said goodbye.

Whitney reacted in the beach hut: “It was hard but we all knew someone had to go. George brought life to the villa.”

On departing the villa, George said: “I’ve had an absolute blast, dropping loose game and making everyone laugh. The experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the lifelong friendships that I’ve formed have made my Villa experience very worthwhile.

“I wish everyone in there the best Villa experience and I can’t wait to see them all on the outside.”

He added: “It’s no secret that all the girls in there are so beautiful and I feel like I did the best I could, I tried to build connections but I’m glad I stayed true to myself. I didn’t want to force a connection just for the sake of it.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.