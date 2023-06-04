Lillianna Clifton wows on Britain's Got Talent final with routine to hit song

Lillianna Clifton wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 final tonight with another incredible dance routine to a hit song.

This evening saw the top eleven contestants competing for victory on BGT’s latest series.

13-year-old dancer Lillianna Clifton returned with a brand new routine that got plenty of praise from the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lillianna Clifton. ©Thames

She danced to the song Tattoo by Loreen, which recently won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden.

Alesha said: “I was literally just talking about that song before you performed, such a smart choice, literally the biggest song in the world right now.”

Simon praised: “To get this good, this has taken hours and hours, your creativity, imagination, choice of music, focus… I didn’t know you were this good. You just got better.”

Will the routine be enough for Lillianna to win Britain’s Got Talent 2023?

Watch Lillianna Clifton’s performance in the video below…

Other acts in this evening’s grand final are teenage magician Cillian O’Connor, Bruno’s golden buzzer dance group Ghetto Kids, golden buzzer dancer Musa Motha, singer Amy Lou, singer Malakai and aerialist pair Duo Odyssey.

Completing the final line up of acts after the week’s five semi-finals were singer Travis George, comic Viggo Venn, Amanda’s golden buzzer singer Olivia Lynes,

Joining them were wildcard act, comedian Tonikaku who was selected by the panel after the semi-finals. Simon said of the choice: “We just had to have him in the final. It wouldn’t be the same without him.”

The acts in the final could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The final tonight also saw a performance from the West End cast of Les Misérables.

Britain’s Got Talent airs live on ITV1 and ITVX.