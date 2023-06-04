Here’s a full recap of tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 FINAL performances and results – spoilers!

This evening (Sunday, 4 June) saw Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon take up a seat at the panel for the last time this year.

A total of eleven contestants performed in the final – the top two from each semi-final as well as an extra wild card act chosen by the judges.

In the final BGT results it was comedian Viggo Venn who was crowned the winner by viewer votes.

Watch all the live performances from the final below..

Ghetto Kids

Opening the live final were Bruno’s golden buzzer winning dance group Ghetto Kids with another fast paced routine. Bruno declared: “Watching you make mes happy to be alive, you really are the pride of Africa!”

Olivia Lynes

Second to perform in the final was Amanda’s golden buzzer, singer Olivia Lynes who performed Frozen’s Let It Go. Amanda gushed: “That is all my all time favourite song from a musical. You were pitch perfect. You are a little star.”

Amy Lou

Next up was singer Amy Lou who performed Reflection from Disney’s Mulan. Bruno exclaimed: “You are are the golden belter to top them all. The richness, the depth of your tone is like smoking velvet. It’s a pleasure to hear such a voice.”

Tonikaku

Chosen as the wild card act by the judges, Tonikaku returned with yet more ‘naked’ poses, this time with a superhero theme – including Simon Cowell.

Travis George

Singer Travis George made his bid for victory with a performance of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman. Alesha said: “I thought the song choice was perfect, I didn’t love the vocal arrangement of the song but I love you, you’re a powerhouse.”

Duo Odyssey

Aerialist couple Duo Odyssey returned to the air for another stunning routine in the final. Amanda said: “Every single time I don’t know how you’re going to better the time before but the drama, the production, the chemistry, you smashed it again!”

Cillian O’Connor

Schoolboy magician Cillian O’Connor once again left the judges speechless with his tricks, this time making Ant disappear in front of the judges. “You have very charming magic powers,” said Simon.

Lillianna Clifton

Teenage dancer Lillianna Clifton was next up with a routine to Tattoo by Loreen. Simon said: “To get this good, this has taken hours and hours, your creativity, imagination, choice of music, focus.. I didn’t know you were this good. You just got better.”

Viggo Venn

High-viz fan Viggo entertained with another comedic variety act, surprising Simon with his own, personalised own high viz vest. Simon said: “I’ve never ever met an act like you in my life… we didn’t start off great, I admit it but I really, really love you now.”

Musa Motha

Dancer Musa Motha was the penultimate act in the final with another inspiring routine. Bruno said: “You have star quality, the number was sensational, we could not take our eyes off you.”

Malakai

Closing the final was schoolboy opera singer Malakai who performed… Simon, who pressed the golden buzzer for Malakai in the auditions, said: “I’m bursting with pride right now, that was a big, big song for you to deliver. It was beautiful from start to finish.”

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.