Tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results are in with the last acts making it into Sunday’s final.

Magician Cillian O’Connor and dancer Lillianna Clifton complete the finalists on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 this year.

The BGT 2023 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following seven weeks of auditions and tonight saw the last of five semi-finals.

Eight more contestants took to the stage to try and win one of two spots in the live final.

Performing tonight were dance group Unity, dancing duo Romeo & Icy, stand up Nurse Georgie Carroll, singing & dancing group The Pixiebelles, singer Cammy Barnes, dancer Lillianna Clifton, magician Cillian O’Connor and comedian Tonikaku .

In each episode those watching at home vote for one contestant to vote through to the grand final.

The panel – Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden- will choose the next performer in the final from the remaining top two acts as voted for by the public.

In the results this evening, presenters Ant and Dec revealed the top three contestants as chosen by viewers were Cillian O’Connor, Lillianna Clifton and Tonikaku.

Topping the viewer vote and heading straight into the final was Cillian O’Connor.

The judges then had to decide between Lillianna and Tonikaku. Bruno, Alesha and Amanda all voted for Lillianna, seeing her into the final together with Cillian.

They will join the current finalists which include dancers Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, variety act Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, dancer Musa Motha, singer Amy Lou, singer Malakai and aerialist couple Duo Odyssey.

The finalists will compete in the grand finale this Sunday.

The acts are going head to head to win a cash prize and a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with the West End cast of The Wizard of Oz appearing live this evening.