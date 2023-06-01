Here’s a full rundown of Thursday’s fourth Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final performances and results – spoilers!

Today saw Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell take up their seats at the judges’ desk again.

In each semi-final eight acts will perform and two will make it into the final. The judges will select one act to go through while fans at home will choose another.

In the fourth BGT results it was Malakai who topped the public vote with Duo Odyssey joining him in the final.

Recap the fourth round of semi-final performances below…

Noodle

Opening this evening’s show was Noodle, the animated cat. Revealing his voice to be that of last year’s runner up Tom Ball, ‘Noodle’ performed Live and Let Die. Alesha said: “Tom, I’m so relieved you’re no longer Noodle the cat. What a surprise, that was a lovely performance, you sound phenomenal.”

Chicken Shed

Inclusive musical theatre group Chicken Shed performed John Legend’s If You’re Out There. Alesha, who gave the group a golden buzzer at their audition, said: “Your message is loud and clear.”

Kimoon Do

Kimoon Do returned to the stage next with more close up card magic. The performance sadly got buzzers from Simon, Amanda and Bruno. Amanda said: “Even though I recognize you’re a very skilful magician, I just didn’t think it was enough, it didn’t blow me away. It didn’t feel as good as your audition.”

MB14

Beatboxer and rapper MB14 was fourth to perform tonight, getting a standing ovation. Simon said: “You are so uniquely talented. That was amazing.”

Boycanto

Musical theatre group Boycanto performed Madness classic Baggy Trousers which ended with Simon getting a pie in the face. He said: “Where should I start? You’ve been very naughty! I really, really liked that performance.”

Duo Odyssey

Aerial pair Duo Odyssey took to the air above the stage with an impressive routine. Alesha raved: “In your audition you took us to heaven and tonight you took us to hell and I loved it.”

Felix Clements

Penultimate to perform this evening was dancing teacher Felix Clements. Amanda praised: “That was full of energy, great moves and very well put together. I really love you.”

Malakai

Closing the latest live show was Simon’s golden buzzer act, singer Malakai. After performing O Mio Babbino Caro, Malakai’s performance had Bruno in tears as he said: “You are a gift of god! It’s incredible to have a boy like you producing this divine sound!”

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi finals take place nightly on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.