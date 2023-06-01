Tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results are in with two more acts making it through to Sunday’s live final.

Singer Malakai and ariel act Duo Odyssey are the fourth pair of ten finalists on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 this year.

The BGT 2023 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following seven weeks of auditions and tonight saw the fourth of five semi-finals.

Eight more acts performed in the hope of winning one of two spots in the live final.

Taking part tonight were musical theatre group Chickenshed, beatboxer MB15, dancer Felix Clements, virtual singing act Noodle, schoolboy singer Malakai, magician Kimoon Do, musical theatre group Boycanto and aerialists Duo Odyssey.

In each episode viewers pick one contestant for the final.

The panel – Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli , Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell- will determine the next act in the final from the next top two contestants as voted for by the public.

In the results tonight, hosts Ant and Dec first unveiled the top three acts as chosen by the viewers as Duo Odyssey, Malakai and MB14.

Topping the viewer vote and heading straight into the final was Malakai.

Each judge then had to decide between Duo Odyssey and MB14. Alesha and Simon voted for MB14 while Amanda and Bruno voted for Duo Odyssey.

With the judges’ vote split, the decision reverted to the public vote. With the most votes from viewers, Duo Odyssey made the final alongside Malakai.

They will join the current finalists which include dance group Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, comedian Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou.

The finalists will compete in the grand finale this weekend.

The contestants are hoping to win a big cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance at the end of the year.

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final rounds take place nightly all this week on ITV1 and ITVX.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with reigning champion Axel Blake on tonight’s episode.