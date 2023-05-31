Here’s a full recap of tonight’s third Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final performances and results – spoilers!

Saturday Wednesday, 31 May saw Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon return to the judges’ desk once more.

At every semi-final eight acts will perform and two will make it into the final. The judges will select one contestant to go through while fans at home will choose another.

In the third BGT results it was dance group Ghetto Kids and singer Travis George who made the final.

Recap the third round of semi-final performances below…

Harry Churchill

11-year-old school boy Harry Churchill opened the latest live show, performing a medley of tracks on the guitar. Simon exclaimed: “That’s how you do it! Your choice of songs was brilliant and your confidence has grown so much!”

Miki Dark

Second to perform tonight was mysterious Miki Dark who appeared on stage with a guillotine before inviting Amanda and Bruno to join him. Miki placed Bruno’s head into the device and gave Amanda a rope holding up the blade which suddenly dropped, only for Bruno to emerge unharmed. “I thought it was a great piece of entertainment!” enthused Alesha who got to avoid being involved.

Travis George

22-year-old Travis from South Wales returned to the stage next with a performance of Bring Him Home from Les Misérables. “It was subtle, it was beautiful it was effective!” declared Bruno.

Notorious

Young dance group Notorious were next up, performing a fast paced routine to a medley of songs. “I can see you’re all having the time of your lives. Thank you for the energy, thank you for the vibes!” Alesha said.

Markus Birdman

Next up was 53-year-old stand up comedian Markus Birdman. “You are in the home of comedy and I thought you looked a proper showman, you are a risk taker but that is what comedy should be about!” Amanda praised.

Ghetto Kids

Bruno’s golden buzzer act Ghetto Kids were next to perform. The dance group aged 5 – 13 from Uganda had the audience on their feet with Bruno saying: “You are so uplifting, you are so addictive. Each of every one of you is a beam of light. Simply irresistible!”

Toy Toy Toy

The penultimate act tonight were duo Naoto and Shu from Japan who performed impressive tricks with Yo-yos. “It was rehearsed to perfection, you didn’t put a foot wrong, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Alesha.

Dylan B

12-year-old singer Dylan closed the third live semi-final with a colourful performance of Stevie Wonder classic Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing. “You did not play it safe, you went for it, big time and I think this really paid off,” Simon said.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi finals return all this week on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.