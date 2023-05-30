Britain's Got Talent 2023 results: Two more acts confirmed for the final

Tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results are in with two more acts making it through to the final.

Viggo Venn and Olivia Lynes are the next two of ten finalists on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 this year.

The BGT 2023 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following the auditions and tonight saw the second of five semi-finals.

Eight more acts performed to try and win one of two places in the live final.

Performing this evening were golden buzzer singer Olivia Lynes, Welsh choir Johns’ Boys, dance group Yo Highness , singer Tia Connolly, dancing duo Nathan & Joanne, singing magician Lewis Fuller, daredevil sword swallower Andrew Stanton and variety act Viggo Venn.

In each episode viewers decide one act for the final.

The panel – Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell- will determine the next contestant in the final from the next top two performers in the viewer vote.

In the results tonight, presenters Ant and Dec second unveiled the top three contestants as chosen by the panel as Olivia Lynes, Johns’ Boys and Viggo Venn.

With the most votes, Viggo Venn won the semi-final and won a place in the final.

The judges then had to decide between Johns’ Boys and Olivia

Alesha, Amanda and Simon all voted for Olivia while Bruno voted for Johns’ Boys. With three votes to one, Olivia joined Viggo in the final.

They will join the current finalists which include dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou.

The finalists will go head to head in the grand finale on Sunday.

As ever contestants are hoping to win a £250k cash prize and the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-final rounds air nightly this week on ITV1 and ITVX.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with tonight seeing the cast of We Will Rock You on the stage.