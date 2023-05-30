Here’s a full recap of this evening’s second Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final performances and results – spoilers!

Tuesday, 30 May saw Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell take up their seats at the judges’ desk again.

In each semi-final eight acts will perform and two will go through into the final. The judges will select one act to go through while viewers at home will pick another.

In the second BGT results it was Viggo Venn and Olivia Lynes who made the final.

Recap the second round of semi-final performances below…

Yo Highness

Opening tonight’s latest episode were all female dance group Yo Highness from India. “That’s how you open a show” exclaimed Simon after the group’s fast paced routine.

Olivia Lynes

Next up was Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act Olivia Lynes. The 11-year-old singer stunned once again with a pitch perfect rendition of Into The Unknown from Frozen II.

Nathan & Joanne

Dance duo Nathan & Joanne performed a non-stop routine to You Can’t Stop The Beat from the musical Hairspray. “You were firing on all cylinders! Fun for us all” Bruno enthused.

Lewis Fuller

After splitting the panel at his audition, Lewis Fuller return to the stage tonight to try and win over the judges with his music and magic act. His latest musical trickery saw Alesha confess: “I think in the auditions I may have been a little harsh on you.”

Tia Connolly

Teenage singer Tia Connolly performed Firework by Katy Perry for her semi-final performance. “You took a barnstorming song and you gave it your own spin and you did very well,” Bruno said.

Andrew Stanton

Daredevil Andrew Stanton was next onto the stage, starting his live performance by swallowing a sword before twisting a corkscrews attached to drills through his nose. The performance ended with Andrew dragging the judges in a car with his eyes.

Johns’ Boys

All male Welsh choir Johns’ Boys performed an epic take on Harry Styles’ Falling to get a standing ovation. Simon declared: “That was quite beautiful, I really liked the song, this was a moment. I loved it.”

Viggo Venn

Closing the latest live show was Norwegian high-viz fan Viggo Venn who came armed with a microphone and recorder and left the judges in stitches. “I nearly burst my guts” Bruno enthused.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals continue all this week on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.