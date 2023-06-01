Britain's Got Talent results! Who's in the final and voting recap

Here’s a look at all of the LIVE Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results from this week so far.
From who won Britain’s Got Talent in all the semi-final results, here’s all you need to know.
Eight acts performed each night between Monday-Friday with two going through to the live final on this Sunday night.
The act with the highest public vote who won automatically went into the final while the judges decided between the second and third placed acts as to who joined them. If the judges’ votes were tied, the decision reverted to the public vote with the runner up heading into the final.
The ten finalists will go head to head in the final on Sunday night.
Here’s your full rundown of all the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results from the semi-finals so far…
Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 1 (Monday)
Musa Motha – WINNER
Amy Lou – JUDGES’ PICK
Abi Carter-Simpson – TOP 3
United 2 Dance
Gamal John
Ichikawa Koikuchi
Enzo Weyne
Parkour Collective
Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 2 (Tuesday)
Viggo Venn – WINNER
Olivia Lynes – JUDGES’ PICK
Johns’ Boys – TOP 3
Andrew Stanton
Yo Highness
Tia Connolly
Nathan & Joanne
Lewis Fuller
Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 3 (Wednesday)
Ghetto Kids – WINNER
Harry Churchill – JUDGES’ PICK
Travis George – TOP 3
Notorious
Dylan B
Toy Toy Toy
Markus Birdman
Miki Dark
Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 4 (Thursday)
To be confirmed.
Felix Clements
Noodle
Chickenshed
MB15
Kimoon Do
Boycanto
Duo Odyssey
Malakai
Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 5 (Friday)
To be confirmed.
