Britain's Got Talent results! Who's in the final and voting recap

Here’s a look at all of the LIVE Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results from this week so far.

From who won Britain’s Got Talent in all the semi-final results, here’s all you need to know.

Eight acts performed each night between Monday-Friday with two going through to the live final on this Sunday night.

The act with the highest public vote who won automatically went into the final while the judges decided between the second and third placed acts as to who joined them. If the judges’ votes were tied, the decision reverted to the public vote with the runner up heading into the final.

The ten finalists will go head to head in the final on Sunday night.

Here’s your full rundown of all the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results from the semi-finals so far…

Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 1 (Monday)

Musa Motha – WINNER

Amy Lou – JUDGES’ PICK

Abi Carter-Simpson – TOP 3

United 2 Dance

Gamal John

Ichikawa Koikuchi

Enzo Weyne

Parkour Collective

Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 2 (Tuesday)

Viggo Venn – WINNER

Olivia Lynes – JUDGES’ PICK

Johns’ Boys – TOP 3

Andrew Stanton

Yo Highness

Tia Connolly

Nathan & Joanne

Lewis Fuller

Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 3 (Wednesday)

Ghetto Kids – WINNER

Harry Churchill – JUDGES’ PICK

Travis George – TOP 3

Notorious

Dylan B

Toy Toy Toy

Markus Birdman

Miki Dark

Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 4 (Thursday)

To be confirmed.

Felix Clements

Noodle

Chickenshed

MB15

Kimoon Do

Boycanto

Duo Odyssey

Malakai

Britain’s Got Talent results: Semi-final 5 (Friday)

To be confirmed.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on ITV1 and ITVX.