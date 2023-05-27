Here’s a full recap of the final round of auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

The latest series of BGT concluded its audition stages on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli behind the judges’ desk.

On the show hopefuls are after three or more yeses from the judges to make it through to the next round where they could make the live stages.

Back once again is the golden buzzer which sees lucky performers straight into the live semi-finals.

Recap the last round of auditions below…

Michelle & Mouse

Michelle’s dog Mouse ‘performed’ along to Breathe Slow by Alesha Dixon which Michelle claimed Mouse chose himself. Simon branded the performance “better than the original” while Amanda suggested Mouse and Alesha could duet. With four yeses, Mouse got through to the next round.

Notorious

Young dance group Notorious performed a fast paced school classroom themed routine to a medley of tracks. “You caused a chain reaction through the theatre, the choreography was very tight, it had a sense of humour and plenty of cheek!” said Bruno. With four yeses, the group sailed through to the next stage.

Marcos & Marcel

Comedy act Marcos & Marcel performed a slapstick routine that was buzzed off by all the judges other than Amanda. “I just didn’t understand what I was watching” remarked Alesha as she said no.

Nurse Georgie Carroll

Nurse Georgie performed a stand-up comedy routine which had the judges in stitches. “You can’t fake it being a comedian, if you’re funny then people laugh, if you’re not, silence.” With four yeses, Georgie got through to the next stage.

Kimoon Do

31-year-old magician Kimoon Do performed an incredible close up, sleight of hand card trick with a touch of comedy. “It is impossible to explain what just happened. I though it was incredible,” said Simon as Kimoon got four yeses into the next round.

Duo Odyssey

Duo Odyssey, made up of couple Sophia and Maks from Liverpool, performed a contemporary aerial dance routine. Amanda raved: “It was your love story, it was beautifully choreographed. All of that felt so authentic and real and gorgeous. I loved every second of it.” With four yeses, we may see Sophia and Maks in the live shows.

Musa Motha

The last of this year’s auditions came from 27-year-old dancer Musa Motha who performed a contemporary routine to ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’ after sharing with the judges how he had his leg amputated after being diagnosed with cancer. The inspiring routine won the golden buzzer from all of the judges, seeing Musa straight into the semi-finals.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Monday for the start of a week of live shows.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.