Dance group Unity's emotional Britain's Got Talent audition gets golden buzzer

A powerful performance by a dance group got an extra special golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent tonight.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 continued on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec are back waiting in the wings with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden making up the judging panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Unity. ©Thames

Performing for the judges this weekend were dance group Unity. They showcased a powerful and personal routine to the song The Village by Wrabel.

After the performance, Bruno said: “You can be anything you want and anyone you want in life, the message is loud and clear. The execution, artistically, the choreography was superb. It really is a fantastic performance at every level. I had goosebumps”

Amanda added: “I was such a beautiful, passionate piece. The message was so strong. Everything you stand for, all of your personalities, the love you have for one another, made this such an amazing and special thing.”

Alesha agreed: “I was very moved by that, that’s how you use a stage. I’m very proud of you”

With the crowd chanting for a golden buzzer, Bruno quipped: “I’ve already done it twice”

Simon then said: “I thought that actually was astonishing. The way you got your message across was so strong and it’s an audition I’ll never forget. We don’t have any golden buzzers left… but sometimes you should just break the rules”.

Following in Bruno’s footsteps and hitting the golden buzzer for a second time this season, Simon said: “You deserve that golden buzzer, it was absolutely beautiful.”

With the golden buzzer, Unity sail straight through to next week’s live semi-finals.

As always hopefuls are competing to win the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize.

Can Unity follow after the previous series’ victor Axel Blake and win over the public to be crowned 2023 BGT champion?

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday night with its final auditions ahead of the semi-finals.