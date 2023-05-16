I’m A Celebrity’s All Star version in South Africa is set to return with more series.

The show made its debut earlier this year as a crop of fifteen former campmates returned, this time set up in South Africa’s Kruger National Park rather than Australia.

The pre-recorded series saw the celebs go head to head to be crowned I’m A Celebrity legend by facing off in a number of survival trials.

I'm A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread.

While I’m A Celebrity will return to Australia as usual for a new series this autumn, it’s reported that the All Stars spin-off is also set to be back.

The Sun reports that I’m A Celebrity South Africa will air “periodically” on ITV, with no shortage of former celebs ready to take part.

“They have more than 200 ex-campmates to choose from — there could even be certain themes such as all-male, villains, or jungle shower legends,” a source shared. “It was very much commissioned as a one off so talks about how and when it could return are only just beginning, but ITV wanted to preserve the format for the future.”

The insider added: “It definitely wouldn’t be a yearly occurrence, but a format to revisit periodically.”

The most recent all stars featured the likes of Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Janice Dickinson and Gillian McKeith as well as former winners Phil Tufnell and Joe Swash.

Ultimately the series was won by Myleene Klass after she went head to head in the ultimate eating trial with Jordan Banjo.

Following her victory, Myleene said: “I can’t believe what the jungle gave me first time and I’ve actually had the opportunity to relive it a second time round. It’s one of those things, it was so magical the first time you start thinking did I remember that as it was or have I recreated those memories?

“They say don’t go back to an ex and don’t go back to a reheated dinner. I thought to myself oh no, what if it’s not as good? And I’ve gone back into the bush and it’s been even bigger, more majestic, bigger trials.”

You can catch up on the full series on ITVX now ahead of the main show’s return this autumn.