Here’s a recap of all the latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend.

BGT’s latest series continued Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX with its penultimate round of auditions.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts. As ever they will be ready to provide encouragement hopefuls brave enough to face the audience and judging panel.

This series’ stars Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden behind the buzzers.

As usual performers must get three or more yeses from the judges to make it through in the next stage where they could make the live semi-finals.

Alternatively, a select number of lucky performers will be awarded the golden buzzer straight into the live shows.

Recap the latest round of auditions below…

The Royal British Legion Band

First up in tonight’s episode were The Royal British Legion Band, an instrumental band that performed Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars. “Well we weren’t expecting that!” Simon reacted while Amanda raved: “I thought it was a fantastic audition, you really brought the fun today.” With four yeses, the band are through to the next round.

Harry Churchill

11-year-old school boy Harry Churchill performed a Queen medley on the guitar. Simon said “That was a great, great, great audition.” Harry got four yeses through to the next round.

Lilliana Clifton

13-year-old school girl Lilliana danced to Train Wreck by James Arthur to get through to the next stage. Alesha raved: “Where does all that passion come from? Technically I’ve not seen anything like that for a long, long time. I’m quite speechless really.”

Freddy Grip

Software company founder Freddy Grip conducted science experiments on stage with Amanda. Despite buzzing, Simon joined the other judges in saying yes: “I think we can make you interesting, in my head I can imagine dancing scientists… so I’m saying yes.”

Cammy Barnes

Barbershop owner Cammy Barnes performed Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo whilst playing the guitar. After a false start and overcoming nerves, he got through to the next round with four yeses. Simon said: “I think it was a good choice of song, I always like it when someone puts a twist on someone else’s song.”

Tom Crosbie

Tom Crosbie created pictures with Rubik’s Cubes, showcasing a picture of Bruno. “He’s got the orange right!” quipped Amanda.

Antony Torralvo

Circus performer Antony Torralvo shocked the judges as he balanced above the stage on stacks of chairs and glass bottles. Alesha said: “I thought you were fantastic…. you’re crazy, but I’ve never seen anything like it.”

C Lights

Duo C Lights – made up of Tola and Carolinn performed a cover of Rihanna song Diamonds featuring some unique dance moves. Amanda said: “You are unique, full of personality, it’s a yes from me!”

Lewis Fuller

Lewis Fuller performed All I Want by Kodaline with a magical twist. Alesha and Amanda found it “corny” and a “cheese fest” but Simon raved: “This is exactly what the show should be looking for. I thought it was an amazing audition.”

Unity

Closing the latest episode were dance group Unity who performed an emotional and powerful routine to The Village by Wrabel. Simon said: I thought that actually was astonishing. The way you got your message across was so strong and it’s an audition I’ll never forget. We don’t have any golden buzzers left… but sometimes you should just break the rules,” before hitting the buzzer for the second time this series seeing the group into the live shows.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV1

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.