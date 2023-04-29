Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia Lynes. ©Thames

An 11-year-old school girl won the latest golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 this weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent’s new series continued on Saturdays with its fourth round of auditions.

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts with the judging panel made up of Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli.

One of the acts performing for tonight was 11-year-old Olivia Lynes.

Olivia was surprised by Amanda inviting her to audition having been secretly nominated by her mum and nan.

She took to the stage to perform Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked and got Amanda to hit her golden buzzer.

Amanda enthused: “You were absolutely amazing, you nailed that.”

Alesha added: “The whole time you were up there I just kept thinking, ‘Look how effortlessly you sing, it just flows and pours out of you’. That was an incredible performance.”

Bruno added: “You sent me flying, everything you sang touched me. You’re a singing miracle.”

Simon said: “That was like a scene from a movie. You just blew the roof off. Perfect, perfect, perfect golden buzzer. You so deserve this, you’re brilliant.”

Amanda concluded: “I wasn’t expecting to do that. I always go on how I feel in my heart. And everybody was on their feet and you truly deserve that moment Olivia. I feel so proud of you Olivia.”

With the golden buzzer, Olivia heads straight through to the live semi-finals later this year.

Also on this weekend’s episode was the mysterious Andrew Stanton who freaked out the judges with his audition.

Simon said: “I say this as a compliment, it was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen in the history of Got Talent.”

As ever contestants are going head to head to win a £250,000 prize and a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance

But who will follow last series’ victor Axel Blake and win the public vote to be crowned 2023 Britain’s Got Talent champion?

Britain’s Got Talent continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.