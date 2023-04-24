I'm A Celebrity 2023 full line up of celebrities for South Africa All Stars series

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ©ITV Plc

Here’s a run down of who’s taking part in I’m A Celebrity South Africa as the new series comes to ITV.

The I’m A Celebrity ‘All Stars’ show will see former campmates return to compete to be named the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend.

With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a series of challenges.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©ITV Plc

Rather than heading back to the usual camp in Australia, the celebs will be welcomed to a brand new setting in South Africa.

I’m A Celebrity all stars line up

Entering the show on launch night, the first nine celebrities taking part are…

Amir Khan – Boxing Champion who first appeared in 2017 (17th series).

Jordan Banjo – Diversity Dancer who first appeared in 2016 (16th series).

Helen Flanagan – Actress who first appeared in 2012 (12th series).

Carol Vorderman – TV Presenter who first appeared in 2016 (16th series).

Fatima Whitbread – Olympic Athlete who first appeared in 2011 (11th series).

Paul Burrell – Former Royal Butler who first appeared in 2004 (4th series).

Phil Tufnell – Ex-England Cricketer who first appeared in 2003 (2nd series).

Janice Dickinson – Supermodel who first appeared in 2007 (7th series).

Shaun Ryder – Music Legend who first appeared in 2010 (10th series).

But more will be joining them as the series continues.

Who else could be on the show

Those rumoured to be entering the series in future episodes include 2008 winner Joe Swash, 2017’s Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo and 2019 runner up Andy Whyment.

Also rumoured to be returning at musician Myleene Klass – who first took part in 2006 – and TV personality Gillian McKeith, who famously ‘fainted’ live on TV after being voted to take part in one trial during 2010’s series.

Soap star Dean Gaffney, who first appeared in the jungle in 2006, has also been rumoured for a comeback.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.