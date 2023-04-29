Here’s your first look at the latest acts auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 tonight.

The new series of Britain’s Got Talent continues this Saturday evening on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec return to host the 2023 series. As always they’ll be ready to cheer on contestants as they prepare to face the judges and audience.

This year’s panel stars new judge Bruno Tonioli alongside the returning Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

As ever acts will be wanting three or more yeses to win a spot in the second round where they could make the live stages.

There’s also the golden buzzers which will see five lucky performers put straight through to the semi-finals. So far, Bruno, Simon and Alesha have all hit the golden buzzer once.

Meet the next set of acts hoping to win over the panel below…

Noodle

‘Cat’ Noodle sings Feeling Good by Nina Simone.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Noodle. ©Thames

Ruby Sinclair

Performer Ruby performances a Latin & Ballroom routine with backing dancers to Don’t Go Yet by Camilla Cabello and Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ruby Sinclair. ©Thames

Romeo & Icy

Dance duo Romeo & Icy perform a routine to a medley of tracks.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Romeo & Icy. ©Thames

Olivia Lynes

Schoolgirl Olivia sings Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia Lynes. ©Thames

Olga, Bonnie & Simba

Doctor Olga and her two dogs Bonnie and Simba perform a routine of tricks.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olga & Bonnie. ©Thames

John’s Boys

All male choir John’s Boys perform Biblical by Calum Scott.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: John’s Boys. ©Thames

Andrew Stanton

Massage therapist Andrew performs a series of stunts.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Andrew Stanton. ©Thames

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.