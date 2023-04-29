tellymix
Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent 2023 spoilers! Meet tonight's latest contestants

Who's on Britain's Got Talent tonight? Acts from episode four (29 April)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
britains got talent 2023 episode 4 acts
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here’s your first look at the latest acts auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 tonight.

The new series of Britain’s Got Talent continues this Saturday evening on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec return to host the 2023 series. As always they’ll be ready to cheer on contestants as they prepare to face the judges and audience.

This year’s panel stars new judge Bruno Tonioli alongside the returning Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

As ever acts will be wanting three or more yeses to win a spot in the second round where they could make the live stages.

There’s also the golden buzzers which will see five lucky performers put straight through to the semi-finals. So far, Bruno, Simon and Alesha have all hit the golden buzzer once.

Meet the next set of acts hoping to win over the panel below…

Noodle

‘Cat’ Noodle sings Feeling Good by Nina Simone.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Noodle.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Noodle. ©Thames

 

Ruby Sinclair

Performer Ruby performances a Latin & Ballroom routine with backing dancers to Don’t Go Yet by Camilla Cabello and Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez.

Ruby Sinclair
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ruby Sinclair. ©Thames

 

Romeo & Icy

Dance duo Romeo & Icy perform a routine to a medley of tracks.

Romeo & Icy
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Romeo & Icy. ©Thames

 

Olivia Lynes

Schoolgirl Olivia sings Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.

Olivia Lynes
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia Lynes. ©Thames

 

Olga, Bonnie & Simba

Doctor Olga and her two dogs Bonnie and Simba perform a routine of tricks.

Olga & Bonnie
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olga & Bonnie. ©Thames

 

John’s Boys

All male choir John’s Boys perform Biblical by Calum Scott.

John’s Boys
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: John’s Boys. ©Thames

 

Andrew Stanton

Massage therapist Andrew performs a series of stunts.

Andrew Stanton
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Andrew Stanton. ©Thames

 

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday night at 8PM on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook