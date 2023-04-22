Here’s all of the latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 from week three of the competition.

The new series of BGT continued this weekend with its latest round of try outs on Saturday night.

Ant and Dec are back hosting the new series with Bruno Tonioli joining as a judge alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell.

As ever hopefuls need at least three or more yeses from the panel to get through to the second stage where they could make the live shows.

Back once again is the golden buzzers which sees five select budding performers straight into the live shows.

Recap the third round of auditions below…

Accordion Ryan

Opening the latest episode was 28-year-old teaching assistant Ryan who performed Low by Flo Rida while playing an accordion. Unfortunately for Ryan the act didn’t impress the judges, who all pressed their buzzers.

Abi Carter-Simpson

Getting a better reception from the panel was 30-year-old primary school teacher Abi who performed her own original comedy song accompanied by the ukulele. Getting four yeses, Abi was told by Amanda: “You are just amazing, you are absolutely fabulous. Very clever, super bright and very funny.”

Giorgio Riggio

Pizza chef Giorgio surprised the judges after starting his routine with a song before bursting into a pizza spinning routine. “On this show we have to see things we’ve never seen before,” Simon said, “There might be a reason, but we’ve never seen this before and I actually love you, you’re so much fun.” With four yeses, Giorgio made the next round.

Moaning Lisa

‘Work of art’ Moaning Lisa – aka Andy – performed Shaddap Your Face by Joe Dolce. The audition got buzzes from both Simon and Bruno. “You are… original,” Simon said, “Where did you come up with this idea?” Unfortunately with a trio of nos, Moaning Lisa didn’t make the next round.

Tonikaku

Comedian Tonikaku stripped to his underwear as he got into various famous poses while ‘naked’. The audition had the judges in stitches with Tonikaku getting four yeses through to the next round. Alesha praised: “You might actually be my favourite contestant on the series so far!”

Chickenshed

Inclusive theatre company Chickenshed performed a singing and dancing routine to Wonder by Naughty Boy ft. Emeli Sandé which got Alesha Dixon to press her golden buzzer. Alesha told the group: “I love every single thing that you stand for and represent. Inclusivity is so important, everybody feeling represented and you do that in abundance. You’re giving young people this incredible opportunity and platform and I don’t know what’s more important than that. ”

The Forbidden Circus Of Men

Billy and Rocky stared the next audition with a magic trick, getting Amanda and Bruno on stage. However the performance took a twist as the pair of judges were surprised by a group of male strippers, performing to Pony by Ginuwine. “You made my night and you made everyone’s night!” exclaimed Bruno as he and the other judges gave the group yeses into the next round.

Enzo Weyne

Illusionist Enzo performed a vanishing trick that stunned the judges – only to reveal exactly how he did it and fool them once more. Amanda said: “You kind of let us into your secrets… and then let us down, again! I cannot wait to see what’s coming next.”

Tia Connolly

Closing the latest episode we saw Claire step out on stage – but it wasn’t her who was going to audition. Claire told the judges: “I’m here with my daughter… she thinks it’s me auditioning. She’s got me through some very hard times in life and I feel like owe her, so I’m here to give my audition up for my daughter.” A shocked Tia then had the opportunity to rehearse before returning to sing I Didn’t Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston, getting four yeses from the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV1

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.