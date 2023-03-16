Here’s a look at the remaining five candidates on The Apprentice 2023 and their business plans ahead of the interviews.

Ten weeks ago, eighteen potential business partners arrived at the Boardroom in the hope of becoming Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

Now only five remain, ready to put to the ultimate test in the interview stages.

With just one week to go before the final, the remaining aspiring entrepreneurs go under the microscope, revealing the real people and business plans behind the businesswear.

The Apprentice 2023 contestants: The final five

Dani Donovan

Occupation: Owner, Hair Salon

Location: Hertfordshire

Dani wants to inspire would-be business owners. She started her business as a teenager and is now doing “something she loves” for a living.

Dani says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I have a business that there is a huge gap in the market for. I feel my business is something that is actually really current, it’s something that I think will appeal to lots of different people. It baffles me that no one has done it yet!”

Marnie Swindells

Occupation: Court Advocate

Location: London

A gold medal-winning boxer and imaginative businesswoman, she is ready to face off against her fellow candidates in the boardroom with her gym and physical fitness centre.

Marnie says: “I think that taking the experience I have in the boxing industry and all the experience that he has in the business industry, together we would be a winning combination. I have fought tooth and nail to get to where I am today with my business. I deserve the chance to have that investment to show him what I can do with it”

Megan Hornby

Occupation: Owner, Sweet Shop & Café

Location: East Yorkshire

Megan believes she has found success by identifying a gap in the market and running with it.

Megan says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I’ve already proven, at such a young age, that I’m innovative and hard-working. I’ve started a business that has a real niche. I’ve found a gap in the market, and I’ve made a success of it so far. I really think that with Lord Sugar’s investment, my business could be nationally recognised.”

Rochelle Anthony

Occupation: Owner, Hair Salon & Academy

Location: Bedfordshire

Salon owner Rochelle prides herself on her great intuition. “I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam.”

Rochelle says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I know the hair industry like the back of my hand and Lord Sugar knows business. Together, we would be an absolute force to be reckoned with.”

Victoria Goulbourne

Occupation: Owner, Online Sweet Business

Location: Merseyside

Former flight attendant Victoria started her online sweet business during lockdown, which has since become a social media success.

Victoria says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment as I’m adaptable and have a keen business acumen. During the pandemic I had to change my career suddenly, I identified a gap in the market where there are no pick and mix sweets presented aesthetically. My business took off quickly and with Lord Sugar’s investment I know it could fly.”

