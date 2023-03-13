The BBC is reportedly set to launch a spin-off show for The Traitors.

The hit reality show, which first launched on BBC One last year, sees a group of contestants living together as they take part in the ultimate game of deception, skill and trust.

After proving an instant hit, a second series has been officially confirmed – and it may be joined by a new spin-off.

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Scotland/Mark Mainz

The Sun reports that show bosses are considering launching a show similar to Strictly’s It Takes Two and The Apprentice’s You’re Fired.

A source shared: “Considering a spin-off show is a sure sign the BBC sees The Traitors as one of its biggest programmes, which is extraordinary after just one series.

“Strictly was unusual in that it launched with a digital companion show on BBC Three, but even the Great British Bake Off only gained its Extra Slice spin-off for its fifth series.”

The tabloid adds that the spin-off could be hosted by Rylan Clark or Judi Love.

For now, watch this space!

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors will return for series two on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Applications are open now. If you think you have what it takes to play, applications to take part in the series are open now to those aged 18 or over. You can apply online via the BBC website here. The closing date for applications is 31 July 2023.

Claudia said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

You can catch up with the latest series online now via BBC iPlayer here.