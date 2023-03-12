Ronan Keating joins ITV's Starstruck as he steps in for Shania Twain

Singer Ronan Keating joins the panel of Starstruck this weekend.

The Boyzone star will step in for regular panelist Shania Twain who was forced to miss two episodes due to other work commitments at the time of filming.

Shania will return to the panel alongside Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford for the penultimate and final shows.

Starstruck: SR2: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jason Manford, Ronan Keating, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert. ©ITV

Shania said: “I unfortunately missed two Starstruck Shows this season, but I’m hugely thankful and very lucky that a good friend of mine, Ronan Keating, was able to take my seat for those episodes!

“We’ve known each other for many years and I can tell you that Ronan will be the perfect judge – providing many laughs and great insight along the way. I’m SO excited to watch!”

Ronan said: “Honoured that Shania entrusted me with the task of being a judge on Starstruck and I happily took on the baton offering what I hope was constructive but yet supportive feedback.

“The contestants’ performances blew me away, it’s so exciting to see such wonderful singing talent and the fact that most of these contestants have never sung on a stage before is just incredible. I loved every second of it!”

Starstruck airs Saturday at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX

The music show sees contestants undergo the ultimate ‘superstar experience’, shedding their normal personas to become global icons, all courtesy of an elite team of glam and stylists overseeing an extraordinary on screen transformation.

Catch up on past episodes from the series online now via ITVX.