The top two Dancing On Ice 2023 celebrities have been revealed in tonight’s final results.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating for the final time this year.

After a double elimination in the semi-final, just three contestants made it into the final this evening.

They were artistic gymnast Nile Wilson, reality star Joey Essex and drag queen The Vivienne.

In the first half of tonight’s results, The Vivienne was eliminated leaving Joey and Nile as the top two.

In this evening’s live show, all three finalists first performed a showcase skate before they went head to head on the ice in an ice skating battle.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo all offered their comments and marks out of ten with all three scoring perfect marks.

However the judges’ scores didn’t count this week with viewer votes alone determining all of the results.

After each celeb had completed their two performances, the voting lines were frozen.

Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then announced the celebrity with the fewest votes and finishing in third place.

The Vivienne was the unlucky celeb voted off, leaving Regan and Brendan to continue in the contest.

“It’s been the most amazing experience. This has given me structure in my life, I’ve got fit and met the most amazing friend in [pro partner] Colin,” The Vivienne said after her exit.

Who won Dancing On Ice?

Joey and Nile went on to perform once more, skating to the iconic Bolero.

Lines then closed for good before Phil and Holly returned to announce the winner as Nile.

Also in tonight’s final, the full line up of this year’s Dancing On Ice stars returned to the ice for an epic group performance.

Alongside the trio of finalists, this year’s line up included Corrie actress Mollie Gallagher, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, comic Darren Harriott and football legend John Fashanu.

Competing the line up were West End actress Carley Stenson, singer Michelle Heaton and The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX.