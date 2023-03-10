Maya Jama confirms she'll return to host Love Island this summer

Maya Jama has confirmed she’ll be back hosting Love Island this summer.

The show’s winter series is currently airing nightly with its live final this Monday night from South Africa.

But already Maya is teasing the upcoming summer run, which will see a brand new group of singletons back in the regular villa in Spain.

Love Island: SR9: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend, Maya confirms she’ll return for the next series saying: “I’m going to be doing the summer one.”

Joking that she can’t reveal the start date, Maya laughs: “It starts in… summer.””

Maya took over as host from Laura Whitmore this year and admitted: “I was so nervous. Obviously it’s a very big show, everyone watches it, everyone’s got an opinion and quite a lot of people online were like, ‘We want Maya to host’. So it felt a bit like, I don’t want to let anyone down.

“I don’t want it to be like, ‘You guys wanted me to do it and now I’m s***’. So I felt that pressure. And to get the slow-motion walk right…”

Maya explains: “You do a normal strut about three or four times. You have to ‘sexy it up’ a little bit. Me and my friends the night before I went had a big girls’ night and they were like ‘Ok, show us how you’re going to walk.’ As soon as I got there and all the camera crew was there, I was like, ‘I can’t do it…’ but you do it four or five times and they choose the best bits.”

Discussing the upcoming grand finale in South Africa, Maya says of who she thinks could win: “I’ve got to be really neutral don’t I? I’m not allowed to have favourites. I really like Shaq just because he’s a hopeless romantic and he’s very cute and so in love. But then I also like Tom and Samie, they’re really fun and Tom’s gone on a journey.”

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama.

Speaking about Will she adds: “He’s the fun one, he’s the silly one.”

Maya adds of Love Island: “I’m a bit of a hopeless romantic. So when I see them connect, I’m like, ‘Oh that’s lovely.’ I get emotionally invested in the couples.”

Also appearing on the show this weekend are Niall Horan, Dame Prue Leith, James Acaster and Tom Davis

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9:40PM on ITV1 and ITVX.