Another two Islanders have been dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results.

Yesterday saw Maya Jama make a surprise arrival in the villa as the islanders enjoyed a party at the Beach Club.

Maya revealed that the public had been voting and, with the fewest votes, Olivia and Maxwell had been dumped from the Island.

Love Island: SR9: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maxwell and Olivia. ©ITV Plc

However, in a twist of fate, Maya revealed that they would now decide which other Islanders they want to leave alongside them.

Love Island results

In tonight’s show, Olivia and Maxwell were told they had to pick one girl and one boy from the three remaining vulnerable couples therefore leaving Tanya, Shaq, Claudia, Keanan, Casey and Rosie all at risk.

Making their decision, Olivia said: “This has been a really difficult decision for both of us. Do you keep a couple in that could potentially rebuild a flame? Do you keep a boy and a girl that haven’t had enough time here? It’s been very difficult to make this decision, there’s so many options we could have gone for.”

Ultimately, Olivia and Maxwell chose to dump Keanan and Claudia.

They therefore joined Olivia and Maxwell in leaving the villa ahead of the final.

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, the day following the double eviction, the Islanders got into the competitive spirit with a new task.

A text message announced: “Islanders, Limber up and get your sweatbands on, as today the Villa will go head to head in sports day! #EggAndSpooning #LetTheGamesBegin.”

Jessie and Will were both appointed captains as the two teams competed in four rounds including the space hopper relay, the classic egg and spoon race and an inflatable surfboard race.

Kai was confident as he declared: “I’m a PE teacher, it’s something I do all the time.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.