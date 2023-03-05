Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2023 line up and songs for the semi final

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

Here are this evening’s Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its live semi-final show this Sunday night.

Tonight will see the remaining celebs take on two routines each, with one of them a solo skate.

Ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean join Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on the judging panel with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield overseeing proceedings from the side of the rink.

Dancing On Ice line up

The last show saw actress Carley Stenson become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

She leaves five celebrities fighting it out for a place in the final later this month.

Those scheduled to perform this weekend are TV personality Joey Essex, soap star Mollie Gallagher, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran, Olympic-medal winning gymnast Nile Wilson and drag queen The Vivienne.

On Sunday they’ll be performing two new routines each including a personal skate.

Tonight Dancing On Ice 2023 semi-final week songs

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

High by Lighthouse Family Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

In My Blood by Shawn Mendes Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

My Immortal (Band Version) – Evanescence Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Over The Rainbow by Eva Cassidy Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Gold Forever (For Tom) – The Wanted Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

At the end of each routine the judges will mark each skate out of 10 before viewers get the chance to vote.

The judges scores will be combined with the viewer’s votes to determine which skaters are at risk.

This week it’s a double elimination with TWO celebrities heading home. In the skate off, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

Alongside Carley, John Fashanu, Michelle Heaton, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Patsy Palmer and Darren Harriott have all left so far.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs Sunday on ITV from 6:30PM.