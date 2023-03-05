Two celebrities have left Dancing On Ice 2023 in tonight’s semi-final results – who was voted off?

This evening saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the penultimate time this year.

After Carley Stenson became the last celeb to leave, five contestants were left on the series on Sunday evening.

They all performed twice live this evening, including a solo routine, before two were sent home.

Dancing On Ice 2023 results

Following each of the celeb’s latest live performances, it was Siva Kaneswaran and Mollie Gallagher who were voted off Dancing On Ice 2023 tonight (5 March).

In the results, the bottom three couples were revealed from the combined judges’ scoreboard and viewer votes.

These were Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher & Sylvain Longchambon, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran & Klabera Komini and reality star Joey Essex & Vanessa Bauer.

In the skate-off, the three celebs performed again and the judging panel – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – chose which one to save.

Ashley, Oti and Jayne all saved Joey, seeing him through to the final. Although his casting vote was not required, this week’s head judge Chris said he too would’ve saved Joey.

Following her exit, Mollie said: “It’s truly been the best experience. It’s everything I thought I couldn’t do and I literally got to the semi-final. Sylvain has been so patient and the best person.”

Siva added: “I’ve done everything I’ve aimed to do on this so, I’m just so happy, I’m proud of all of us, we’ve done so well.”

Joey therefore joins drag queen The Vivienne and Olympian Nile Wilson in the live final next weekend. They will go head to head to lift the trophy.

In the semi-final, the five remaining celebs each skated twice for the first time this series, start with a solo routine a without their pro partners.

They then returned with their pro partners to perform a skate with personal meaning for them. As always, the judges marked the celebs before viewers voted for their favourite.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Chris was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2023 concludes with its grand final next Sunday night, 12 March at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.