Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Semi-final scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2023 results from the scoreboard of the semi-final.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the penultimate time.

After Carley Stenson became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, five contestants were left on the series. Those making up this weekend’s line up were drag queen The Vivienne, Olympian Nile Wilson, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and reality star Joey Essex.

This week they were competing for a spot in the grand final, skating twice for the first time this series including a solo skate.

The live show began with all five semi-finalists taking to the ice together for a solo group routine without pro partners. At the end of the performance, the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – ranked the celebs awarding 5 points for first place down to 1 point for fifth place.

The celebs then returned for a couples routine which the judges gave their comments and marks out of 10 as usual before viewers could vote to support their favourite.

The judges scores were combined with the viewer votes before the bottom three couples were revealed as Mollie Gallagher & Sylvain Longchambon, Siva Kaneswaran & Klabera Komini and Joey Essex & Vanessa Bauer.

After they all performed again the judging panel chose which couple to save and it was Siva and Mollie who left Dancing On Ice this weekend. They leave Joey, The Vivienne and Nile in the final.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 5 March below…

Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard scoreboard and scores – Semi-final

Celebrity Scores Ashley Oti Jayne Chris Solo Total Nile Wilson 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 5.0 45.0 Joey Essex 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 4.0 42.0 The Vivienne 9.5 10.0 10.0 10.0 1.0 40.5 Siva Kaneswaran 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 3.0 39.0 Mollie Gallagher 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 2.0 36.0

The Dancing On Ice 2023 final airs next Sunday, 12 March.