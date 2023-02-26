Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 7 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2023 results from the scoreboard from week 7.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the latest time.

After Darren Harriott left last weekend, six contestants remained for tonight’s latest live show.

This weekend was props week with each couple required to incorporate a special prop into their routines on the ice.

Those making up this weekend’s line up were Drag Race UK star The Vivienne, Hollyoaks & Doctors actress Carley Stenson, Olympian Nile Wilson. The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, TV personality Joey Essex and Corrie actress Mollie Gallagher.

At the end of each routine the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Carley Stenson & Mark Hanretty and Siva Kaneswaran & Klabera Komini.

After they skated again, the judging panel chose which couple to save and it was Carley Stenson who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 26 February below…

Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard scoreboard and scores

Celebrity Scores Ashley Oti Jayne Chris Total Nile Wilson 9.0 9.5 9.5 9.5 37.5 Joey Essex 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.5 36.5 The Vivienne 9.0 8.5 9.0 9.0 35.5 Carley Stenson 8.5 9.0 8.5 8.5 34.5 Siva Kaneswaran 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 34.0 Mollie Gallagher 8.0 8.5 8.0 8.5 33.0

Dancing On Ice 2023 continues Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX with its semi-final.