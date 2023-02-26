Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2023 line up and songs for props week

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Logo. ©ITV Plc

Here are this evening’s Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its seventh live show this Sunday night.

Ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean join Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on the panel to oversee proceedings from the side of the rink.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to present as the six remaining celebrities skate live once more.

Dancing On Ice line up

The last show saw Darren Harriott become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

Those remaining on this year’s line up are artistic gymnast Nile Wilson, TV personality Joey Essex and Hollyoaks & Doctors star Carley Stenson.

Completing the cast are The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, Drag Race UK star The Vivienne and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher.

This week is props week with each celebrity and their pro having to incorporate a special prop into their routine.

Tonight Dancing On Ice 2023 Week 7 songs

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Cake By The Ocean by DNCE Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Come Fly With Me by Frank Sinatra Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Pump It by The Black Eyed Peas Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Fever by Beyoncé Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Tomorrow by Marisha Wallace Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

As ever, at the end of each routine the judges will score each skate out of 10 before viewers get the chance to vote.

The judges scores will be combined with the viewer’s votes, the bottom two couples who must skate again will be revealed.

They’ll face the latest skate off of the series live. John Fashanu, Michelle Heaton, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Patsy Palmer and Darren Harriott have all been eliminated so far.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs Sunday on ITV from 6:30PM.