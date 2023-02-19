Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 6 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 6.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the fifth time.

After Patsy Palmer became the latest celeb to leave in the last show, seven contestants were left on the series.

Those making up this weekend’s cast were Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson, drag queen The Vivienne, soap actress Mollie Gallagher, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran, reality star Joey Essex, Olympic artistic gymnast Nile Wilson and comedian Darren Harriott.

This weekend was a Movies themed special with each celebrity and their pro skater partners performing a routine to iconic songs from blockbuster films.

At the end of each routine the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – offered up their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer’s votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Darren Harriott & Tippy Packard and Siva Kaneswaran & Klabera Komini.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was Darren who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 19 February below…

Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard scoreboard and scores – Week 6

Celebrity Scores Ashley Oti Jayne Chris Total Carley Stenson 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 36.0 The Vivienne 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 36.0 Nile Wilson 9.0 9.0 8.5 8.5 35.0 Joey Essex 8.5 8.5 7.5 8.0 32.5 Siva Kaneswaran 8.0 8.5 8.0 8.0 32.5 Mollie Gallagher 7.5 7.5 7.5 7.5 30.0 Darren Harriott 7.5 7.0 7.0 7.0 28.5

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.