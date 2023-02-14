The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer has reportedly been dropped by ITV for 2023.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer debuted in 2021 and most recently aired its second series last autumn.

The show sees famous faces fight to put on a standout dance performance while their identities are secret behind elaborate costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Joel Dommett presented the second season together with panellists Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch.

It’s claimed that there won’t be a third series in 2023 due to the Rugby World Cup – but it may return at a later date.

“Fans will be gutted, but The Masked Dancer is being rested for 2023,” a source told The Sun newspaper, “Instead, ITV are showing the Rugby World Cup over the autumn.

“This doesn’t mean it can’t come back in 2024, and ITV have plans for other specials like The Masked Singer I’m A Celeb show.”

Warning: Spoilers from the latest series of The Masked Dancer follow!

The most recent series of the show was won by Scissors, who was unmasked in the final as Glee star Heather Morris.

She told the judges: “My kids and I have been watching the US versions since the beginning. They are obsessed with the show. They have made multiple masks that we have in our closet.

“I really did it for them. I’m down for doing anything so dancing in a fun costume was a challenge for me and I was just excited for that part of it.”

At the time of writing the first two series of The Masked Dancer are available to watch online via ITVX here.

The Masked Singer meanwhile continues on Saturday nights with its current fourth series airings its grand final this weekend. At least one more series of The Masked Singer has already been confirmed following its ratings success.