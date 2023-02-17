Here’s a first look at Saturday’s grand final of The Masked Singer 2023.

The Masked Singer UK fourth season has been airing Saturday nights on ITV and this weekend it comes to a conclusion.

The show sees famous faces compete to put on the best music performance as keeping their identity a secret under spectacular masks

After eight weeks of competition just a trio of acts are left with Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino going head to head for the title on Saturday.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©Bandicoot TV

As well as performing solo, the trio will also be duetting with a former contestant from the show.

Fawn will sing with Traffic Cone, unmasked as singer Aled Jones last series, while Phoenix will sing with series 1 contestant Fox – aka singer, actress & TV personality Denise van Outen.

Harlequin – revealed as singer Gabrielle in the second series – will perform with Rhino.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn and Traffic Cone. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix and Fox. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino and Harlequin. ©Bandicoot TV

The studio audience will vote for their winner but whatever the outcome all three will be unmasked by the end of the show.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Singer UK fourth season with celebrity sleuths Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan. Each week they have been trying to guess who is behind the mask.

They’ll be joined by guest judge Lee Mack to help figure out the final three mystery celebs.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Lee Mack, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Each will give their guesses as to who is hiding under the remaining masks – but will any of them or viewers at home be right?

The Masked Singer season 4 final airs 7PM on Saturday night on ITV.

Last weekend’s semi-final saw Jellyfish and Jacket Potato become the latest contestants to be revealed.

They joined the rest of this year’s cast, made up of Pigeon, Ghost, Knitting, Cat & Mouse, Otter, Rubbish and Piece of Cake.

You can watch and catch up via the ITVX website.

Alongside the current series you can watch the third series in full online now.