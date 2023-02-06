Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu makes tearful exit from Dancing On Ice

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made a tearful exit from Dancing On Ice this week.

The Love Island winner left Dancing On Ice on Sunday night in the third elimination of the series.

Ekin-Su and pro partner Brendyn Hatfield were in the latest skate off against Patsy Palmer & her professional partner Matt Evers after the couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again, voting to keep Patsy.

Speaking about her departure, Ekin-Su said: “We put so much time, and all the other work I had coming up at the time, this was my priority and I gave everything to it.

“And I love it, I fell in love with the ice.”

Meanwhile her Love Island boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti shared a message on Instagram to Ekin-Su following her exit from the show: “Don’t worry baby.. It’s now time for us to have an holiday.”

Following Ekin-Su’s elimination, the celebs left on Dancing On Ice’s latest season are reality star Joey Essex, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, drag queen The Vivienne, Hollyoaks & Doctors actress Carley Stenson, comic Darren Harriott, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX with next weekend seeing an ‘icons’ themed special.

Each of the remaining couples will perform to a hit song by a music legend including Beyonce, Elvis, Madonna, Elton John and George Michael.