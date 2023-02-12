Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 5 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 5.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together with routines inspired by major musical icons including Beyoncé, Elton John and George Michael.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu became the latest celeb to leave last weekend leaving eight contestants on the series.

Those taking part tonight were Corrie actress Mollie Gallagher, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer and Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and comic Darren Harriott.

Completing the cast are Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and reality star Joey Essex.

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran did not perform due to illness. He will return to the competition next weekend.

At the end of each routine the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer’s votes before the bottom two couples were revealed. This week that was Patsy & her pro partner Matt Evers and Darren & his professional skater Tippy Packard.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was Patsy who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Recap all the scores from Dancing On Ice on 12 February below…

Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard scoreboard and scores – Week 5

Celebrity Scores Ashley Oti Jayne Chris Total Nile Wilson 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 36.0 Carley Stenson 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 34.0 The Vivienne 8.0 8.5 8.5 8.5 33.5 Joey Essex 8.0 8.5 8.0 8.5 33.0 Mollie Gallagher 7.5 7.5 7.5 8.0 30.5 Darren Harriott 7.0 7.5 7.0 7.0 28.5 Patsy Palmer 6.5 7.0 6.5 6.5 26.5 Siva Kaneswaran X X X X DNS

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.