The Masked Singer 2023: Watch all the performances and reveals from episode 7

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of Saturday’s instalment of The Masked Singer 2023 with all the performances and latest reveal.

The 2023 series of The Masked Singer is currently airing on ITV1 each weekend with this Saturday seeing the semi-final.

Across eight weeks a brand new selection of 12 famous faces will be singing all while concealing their identities with elaborate masks and costumes.

Presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan and TV personality Jonathan Ross were joined by guest panellist Peter Crouch this week to discover who is hiding behind the masks each week.

In the semi-final the remaining five characters all performed again before one was unmasked. The top four acts then performed again before a second was unmasked.

Watch all the performances and latest two reveals below…

Jellyfish

Kicking off the semi-final was Jellyfish who performed You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi.

Jacket Potato

Next up, Jacket Potato sang Love Me Again by John Newman.

Fawn

Singing next was Fawn who performed Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

Phoenix

I Love You Baby by Frank Sinatra was the latest performance from Phoenix.

Rhino

Finally, Rhino performed A Little Bit of Love by Tom Grennan.

Jacket Potato is revealed!

After all had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourite and it was Jacket Potato who was eliminated. They took off their mask to reveal Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora.

Jellyfish

For their second performance of the night, Jellyfish performed Without You by David Guetta.

Fawn

Next up, Fawn returned to the stage to perform Dua Lipa’s Be the One.

Phoenix

Phoenix’s second song of the episode was Mika classic Grace Kelly.

Rhino

Closing the night’s performance was Rhino singing Kings Of Leon’s Use Somebody.

Jellyfish is revealed!

After the second round of performances, the studio audience once again voted for their favourite and it was Jellyfish who was eliminated. They took off their mask to reveal Glee and Dreamgirls star Amber Riley.

The 2023 series of The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 and ITVX next weekend with its grand final.