Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 4 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 4.

This weekend saw ‘Dance Week’ as the celebrities each skated a routine themed around a unique dance style.

After last week saw Michelle Heaton depart the competition, nine celebrities remained in the contest this Sunday.

Those taking to the ice this Sunday were Drag Race UK queen The Vivienne, Corrie actress Mollie Gallagher, TV personality Joey Essex and DJ and actress Patsy Palmer.

Competing the line up of those performing tonight were Hollyoaks actress Carley Stenson, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and comedian Darren Harriott.

The celebs took to the ice and at the end of each routine the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer’s votes before the bottom two celebs were revealed as Ekin-Su and Patsy. They went forward to the skate off where the judges decided to save Patsy meaning it was Ekin-Su who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Each week Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 5 February below…

Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard scoreboard and scores – Week 4

Celebrity Scores Ashley Oti Jayne Chris Total Nile Wilson 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 34.0 Carley Stenson 8.0 8.5 8.0 8.0 32.5 The Vivienne 8.0 8.5 8.0 8.0 32.5 Joey Essex 8.0 8.0 7.0 7.5 30.5 Siva Kaneswaran 7.5 7.5 7.5 7.5 30.0 Darren Harriott 7.0 7.0 6.0 6.5 26.5 Mollie Gallagher 6.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 26.0 Patsy Palmer 6.0 6.5 6.5 5.5 24.5 Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 5.5 6.0 5.5 6.0 23.0

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.