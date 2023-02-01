Love Island 2023: Meet new boys Jordan Odofin and Casey O'Gorman

Love Island 2023 has revealed its latest bombshells: Meet newbies Jordan Odofin and Casey O’Gorman!

Tonight saw a surprise recoupling in the villa which left one girl dumped.

But it wasn’t not before another shock rocked the Islanders when a text announced the arrival of two new boys.

The message said to the girls: “Girls, head downstairs, get glam and grab a mimosa as Casey and Jordan are waiting for you at the pool #FreshMeat #MorningGlory.”

Meet Jordan and Casey below…

Jordan Odofin

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jordan Odofin. ©ITV Plc

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Senior HR Advisor

Instagram username: @snapsofjords

Says Jordan: “I’m looking to find a genuine connection with someone. Firstly, I’ve been busy and focussed on my career and there’ve been lots of distractions with dating apps and meeting people on nights out. It feels like the right time for me to settle down.”

He adds: “I’m going to bring my London swagger, not many of the boys in the Villa are from London. I’m 6’5 so I’m tall and I’ve got a good physique. I’ve got a good dress sense – and apparently I’m easy on the eye, too!”

As for who he has his eye on, Jordan shares: “I need a girl that can put me in my place, therefore I’ve got my eye on all the strong women in the Villa! ”

Casey O’Gorman

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey O’Gorman. ©ITV Plc

Age: 26

From: Tring

Job: Recruitment Consultant

Instagram username: @caseyogorman

Casey said of signing up for Love Island: “I feel like now is the time to settle down and find a girlfriend. I’ve always said I want to be married with kids by the time I’m 30. I’m 26, so we are getting there!”

He added: “I’ll be the cheekiest boy in Villa I can definitely see myself kissing a lot of the girls in there!So I guess, lots of entertainment and lots of drama!.”

And of the current Islanders, Casey teases: “There’s honestly so many I have my eye on…”

Love Island 2023 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.