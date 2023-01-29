Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 3 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 3.

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating together for the first time this year in a musicals themed special.

After John Fashanu became the first celeb to leave last weekend, 10 contestants were left on the series.

Those who took to the ice were Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, reality star Joey Essex and media personality Michelle Heaton.

Joining them are drag queen The Vivienne, TV and stage star Carley Stenson, comic Darren Harriott and Olympic artistic gymnast Nile Wilson.

At the end of each routine tonight the judges – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The scores from the judges were then combined with the viewer votes to determine who would be leaving with no skate off this week.

In the results, it was singer and TV personality Michelle Heaton and her pro partner Łukasz Różycki who were voted off Dancing On Ice 2023.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 29 January below…

Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard scoreboard and scores – Week 3

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.