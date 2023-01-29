Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and songs for Musicals week

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Darren Harriott, Mollie Gallagher, Siva Kaneswaran, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, The Vivienne, Patsy Palmer, Joey Essex, Michelle Heaton, John Fashanu, Nile Wilson and Carly Stenson. ©ITV Plc

Here are tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening with a musicals themed special.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

10 celebrity contestants remain after last weekend’s first elimination, all hoping to impress the panel of Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, as well as viewers at home.

It’ll be the first time the remaining celebs have taken to the ice at the same time, having been split over the first two episodes.

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 Week 3 line up

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki

All That Jazz from Chicago Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

You’re the One That I Want from Grease Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Defying Gravity from Wicked Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

Do Re Mi from The Sound of Music Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Bohemian Rhapsody from We Will Rock You Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Fat Sam’s Grand Slam from Bugsy Malone Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

She Used to be Mine from Waitress Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Don’t Cry for Me Argentina from Evita Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Anything Goes from Anything Goes Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

As ever the judges will offer up their marks out of 10 and comments at the end of each routine. The lines will then open for viewers to vote for their favourites.

The scores from the judges will be combined with the results of the viewer vote to determine which celebrities are at risk of leaving.

Last week’s first elimination saw John Fashanu become the first celebrity to leave the competition. He was in the bottom two skate off against Ekin-Su who was saved by the judges to skate on.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs from 6:25PM Sunday evening on ITV.